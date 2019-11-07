Watch Megan Rapinoe as Bosley in promo for Charlie’s Angels

World Cup superstar Megan Rapinoe adds acting to her already full resume with a featured appearance in the new Charlie’s Angels promo clip.

Scroll down for the vid.

The Olympian and activist stars as Bosley to promote a version of Charlie’s Angels all about female solidarity and feminism.

Advertisements

In the film, a team of international Bosley’s undertake missions for the Angel’s unseen boss, the mysterious Charlie.

Elizabeth Banks, who wrote and directed the movie, plays Bosley as do Patrick Stewart and Djimon Hounsou.

In addition to multiple Bosleys, the movie features multiple teams of Angels.

Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska also star.

We first see Megan from behind dressed in a suit. Despite that, we recognise her by the trademark pink hair. After receiving a call from ‘Charlie’, she strips off the suit, revealing a soccer jersey with ‘Bosley’ on the back and the Angel’s logo on the front.

Then Charlie assigns Megan a mission and she departs to train some up and coming Angles – on a soccer pitch, of course.

Megan Rapinoe in Charlie’s Angels

On the soccer pitch, Megan inspires the young players with words that seem to sum up the theme of the movie.

“It’s time to earn your wings. We’re stronger together… remember, your teammates are your sisters.”

The video clip Megan shared on Instagram of Charlie’s Angels appears to show the Angels then using the skills learned on the soccer pitch during their international missions.

Charlie’s Angels opens in Australia next week.

Advertisements

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.