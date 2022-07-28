Watch: Meet the first queen eliminated on Drag Race Down Under

After an extended wait for season two, RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under has officially kicked off.

The latest batch of queens delivered a cracking first episode, however, someone had to be the first to go.

Michael James sat down to chat with the first queen sashay away.

Drag Race Down Under Season Two

Ten new queens have arrived and are ready to compete for RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under season two.

With a fresh batch of queens comes fresh new energy and each queen made their mark on episode one.

RuPaul also took a moment to address rumours of his absence during the filming of the first season. Inviting New Zealand queen Spankie Jackzon to join him, Ru served up a cheeky theatre slap to the unsuspecting queen, just to prove a point.

While the first episode reused familiar challenges, the show leaned heavily on loud, dominant personalities who delivered great one-liners and all of the laughs.

For the main stage challenge, the queens faced the tried and true task of turning a room full of random items into fashionable attire.

However, it was a challenge many of the queens struggled with.

There’s something to be said in the choice of materials the queens were provided with that half of them resorted to attaching things to a corset.

In the end, Spankie Jackzon found herself in the bottom due to her lack of pants, while Faux Fur was read for her very visible black panties beneath her dress.

Faux Fur

Sadly her time on RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under was cut short and Faux Fur joined the Pork Chop club.

But she remains upbeat about her time on the show, even though she didn’t quite expect to land in the bottom.

“Honestly I completely thought it was going to go in a different direction, I honestly did” she says.

“Well look, the universe was like ‘it’s not your time now!'” she laughs.

“But, I know my ass isn’t ready for it yet but I’m gonna put my name down for All-Stars! Because ya’ll know that I will come back up, rising even better!”

So what of that first challenge that saw her go home soon?

“It looked like literally, they gave us garbage, honesty I’m not even joking!”

But it wasn’t just the garbage that sent her packing, it was those little black panties.

“Gurl I am cursed! First my black hat, then my black panties! You might as well put me in a black shirt. In a black casket and send me away to my funeral!”

“I wanna be Oprah!”

Coming in off the back of the first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under came with its own pressure for Faux and the other queens.

“Going into season two was yes, a lot of pressure but also very fun, I got to meet these amazingly talented girls, they’re like my sisters now.”

What was Faux Fur most looking forward to that she missed out on?

“Probably doing the Snatch Game. Even though my acting skills are not too polished, I would have loved to impersonate Bretman Rock.”

So what’s next for this loud and lovable star?

“I wanna be Oprah! Ya’ll think I’m crazy, but I’m going to get there. Ya’ll watch me, I’m manifesting it out there, I’m going to be the next Oprah!”

Watch the full interview with Faux Fur and all of the stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under on our Youtube channel.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.