The ten drag queens on the new season two lineup of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under have introduced themselves and served their first looks in their new Meet the Queens videos.

Stan finally confirmed the new lineup for the show’s upcoming season on Thursday, after months of speculation.

The first Queensland queen, Beverly Kills, will join nine other Australian and New Zealand performers in vying for the 2022 Drag Race Down Under crown.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under returns on July 30

Earlier this year, the new crop of drag queens filmed the series in Auckland with RuPaul and returning judges Michelle Visage and Australian comedian Rhys Nicholson.

And now we finally get to hear from all ten queens in their new Meet the Queens videos below.

The new eight-episode season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under is streaming in Australia from July 30 on Stan.

Hannah Conda (Sydney)

Faúx Fúr (Sydney)

Molly Poppinz (Newcastle)

Minnie Cooper (Sydney)

Beverly Kills (Brisbane)

Pomara Fifth (Sydney)

Kween Kong (Adelaide)

Spankie Jackson (Palmerston North, NZ)

Yuri Guaii (Auckland, NZ)

Aubrey Haive (Timaru, NZ)

Last year, Drag Race Down Under crowned New Zealand queen Kita Mean as the show’s inaugural winner.

She and her Kiwi sister Anita Wigl’it have filmed appearances in Auckland for the new season.

Speaking about the new season, RuPaul said working with “the warm and wonderful Down Under crew is something I look forward to all year long.”

Rhys Nicholson said earlier this year he was “vibrating with excitement” to return to the Drag Race Down Under judging panel for season two.

“I’m back, back, back again for another season of Down Under tomfoolery with my stage mother Ru and daddy Michelle,” he said.

“I’m so proud to be a part of this family.

“What a bloody privilege it is to see this new batch of girls take it to the runway and show the world what makes Australasian drag so special.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under season two is streaming on Stan from July 30.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.