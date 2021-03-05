Watch Mardi Gras live in Brisbane at the Sportsman Hotel

This Mardi Gras weekend, Brisbane’s Sportsman Hotel is inviting everyone to join them in the celebrations this Saturday.

The Spring Hill venue is throwing their annual Mardi Gras party on Saturday, March 6, with free entry all night after you’ve checked in.

The Sporties kitchen is offering dinner from 5.30pm, with punters able to watch the parade livestream on the big screen.

Then the campness and shenanigans will continue with the Spring Hill venue’s Drag Dinner Theatre at 7:30 and 8:30pm hosted by hostess Shaniqua T-Bone and special guest Thalia Novella.

The Sportsman Hotel’s amazing Saturday night drag show Stardust (pictured), starring Dame Liz Taylor and Gina Vanderpump, is also still on at 10.30pm, 12am and 1am.

When to watch the Mardi Gras parade

On Saturday, March 6, the 43rd annual Mardi Gras parade will move from Sydney’s streets to the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

The event will be a ticketed event with seated spectators. While Mardi Gras cancelled its afterparty due to COVID-19, Rita Ora and other local artists will perform at the Parade.

Forty members of the Brisbane Peacocks community group are among the thousands also taking part.

Mardi Gras 2021 will stream live from 5pm AEST (6pm AEDT) on SBS On Demand, and then broadcast on SBS from 7:30pm in your city.

Here’s when the livestream begins across Australia:

QLD – 5pm AEST

NSW/VIC/TAS/ACT – 6pm AEDT

SA – 5:30pm ACDT

WA – 3pm AWST

NT – 4:30pm ACST

International viewers can also watch the livestream without any geo-blocking.

Viewing parties across Queensland

There’s viewing parties across Queensland tomorrow evening.

An outback pub in regional Queensland, The Post Office Hotel in Cloncurry, is hosting its second ever Mardi Gras party on Saturday night.

Mardi Gras has given thirty venues nationwide grants to officially host viewing parties for the 2021 parade.

Among them is The Wickham in Brisbane. The venue’s viewing party begins at 2pm and will support the LGBTQ Domestic Violence Awareness Foundation.

Find out more at the Wickham website here.

Meanwhile in Cairns, the local LGBTIQ community are set to gather at a viewing party at the Boardwalk Social restaurant.

The Tropical Rise party is proudly and loudly brought to you by Queensland Council for LGBTI Health, 2Spirits and Healthy&Safe.

Enjoy great food, refreshments and live entertainment from Donna Perignonn, Rhianna Mation, Delia Cards and Stacy James.

The Tropical Rise party is free but booking is essential here.

