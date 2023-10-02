Watch: Lukas Gage in trailer for gay sex comedy Down Low

Zachary Quinto and Lukas Gage team up in the raunchy trailer for the chaotic new gay sex comedy film Down Low.

Quinto plays Gary, a closeted divorcee who has a sexual awakening when gay masseur Cameron (played by The White Lotus’ Gage) offers him a happy ending.

But when Cameron learns more about his middle-aged man’s repressed life, he’s determined to help the older man to help the man make up for lost time and help him have a real sexual experience.

Cameron invites a third over to Gary’s via hookup app Plungr. Unfortunately, things take a turn when Sammy (Sebastian Arroyo) arrives.

During the hookup, Sammy has second thoughts and falls out a second-storey window.

Gary and Cameron suddenly have a dead body to deal with, as well as a nosy, horny elderly neighbour and a dark web intruder.

“I am really glad I met you, even if multiple are dead because of it,” Gary eventually says to Cameron in the wild red-band trailer.

Lukas Gage co-wrote the Down Low screenplay

Lukas Gage co-wrote the script for Down Low. He recalled the project started as an “unhinged” riff on Pretty Woman‘s infamously darker original screenplay.

“Originally, we really wanted a fast-paced, fucked-up rom-com,” he told Vulture.

“But it was always about two very different people that are in this larger-than-life, crazy circumstance and what they learn from one another within this 24-hour period.

“There’s a little bit more heart in this version. It was needing a little bit more of a soul and a little bit more redeemability from the characters.”

Zachary Quinto said the film was exactly the “unexpected” and “unabashedly gay” comedic role he needed after the pandemic.

“It felt like something I hadn’t seen before in terms of the brand of humor,” he said.

Down Low is out digitally in the US on October 10, but has no Australian release date yet.

YouTube won’t let you watch Down Low‘s age-restricted trailer in this article, but you can watch it here.

