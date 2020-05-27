WATCH: ‘Love, Victor’ is the very cute spinoff of ‘Love, Simon’

The first full trailer for Love, Victor, the TV spinoff of 2018 gay drama Love, Simon, has arrived.

Love, Victor takes place in the same world as the film. Victor is a new student at the same high school.

Like Simon before him, he’s “on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city, and struggling with his sexual orientation.”

When it all seems too much, the 16-year-old reaches out to Simon to help him navigate the ups and downs of high school.

Teen actor Michael Cimino will play the new series lead, while the original Simon Spier, Nick Robinson, will narrate. George Sear plays Victor’s crush, Benji.

The 10-episode series was originally heading to streaming service Disney+. Instead, the company moved it to Disney-owned Hulu after it was reportedly deemed not family-friendly enough.

Hulu will get the show’s entire first season on June 19. It’s not known yet how quickly it will make it to Australian screens.

Watch the trailer for ‘Love, Victor’ below:

Love, Simon’s executive producers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger worked as writers on the original film, which was based on Becky Albertalli’s novel.

The pair said they “could not be more excited” to be reimagining and expanding the story.

“Writing Love, Simon was one of the most profound and enjoyable experiences of our careers to date,” they said.

“We are beyond thrilled that we get to revisit this world and tell the story of Victor, a brand new Creekwood student, and his family and friends.”

Author Becky Albertalli’s also recently announced a sequel novel, Love, Creekwood, was on the way.

The new novel will take place “during the gang’s first year of college.”

