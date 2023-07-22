Watch: Lizzo arsograph at Splendour in the Grass.

In a welcome change from people hurling cremated remains and pocket pussies onstage, the only interruption to Lizzo’s Splendour in the Grass performance was a woman wanting an arsograph.

And if a fan wanted her arse signed, the Truth Hurts singer was gunna sign that arse!

Scroll down for vid.

The American singer opened the three-day Splendour in the Grass festival at Byron Bay on Friday night.

Halfway through the concert, while chatting with the crowd, Lizzo noticed a fan holding up a sign.

Lizzo, can you sign my arse and I’ll get it tattooed.

“How can I sign your arse?” she asked. ” OK, OK, fck! Where there’s a will, there’s a way.”

Lizzo told the woman to head up to the stage and told security to let her through.

“All right, it’s time to sign your arse.”

The woman (name: Bridget for those concerned about detail) bent over at the edge of the stage, lifted up her skirt, and trusted the popstar to have nice handwriting.

Mission accomplished, Bridget turned around and displayed her arsograph to the world.

Only in Australia

“Well that’s a fcking first,” exclaimed the singer, who apparently never signed an arse before, “Only in Australia, bitch!”

She dedicated her next song to Bridget who may one day end up a taxidermied display in a Lizzo museum.

Lizzo will finish her Australian tour with shows in Sydney on Sunday and Monday before heading to New Zealand.

Can’t get enough?

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.