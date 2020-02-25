WATCH: Lil Nas X crashes Disney World wedding

Lil Nas X surprised a bride and her guests on her wedding day at Disney World by crashing the reception to Old Town Road.

The rapper surprised wedding guests in Orlando when he escorted the bride into her wedding reception.

The pair were holding hands and bopping along to Lil Nas X’s hit Old Town Road.

What was even more adorable was they were both wearing white — colour co0rdinated? We love.

Lil Nas X posted the video to his twitter with the caption “just crashed a wedding at Disney World.”

And like this lady right here, we too were unsure of how something so amazing like that could happen.

Lil Nas X a pleasant wedding guest

Guests in the clip were astounded by Lil Nas X’s entry into the wedding and they flocked to the dancefloor to steal a few moves with the rapper.

just crashed a wedding at disney world pic.twitter.com/XqBgI2DTZD — nope (@LilNasX) February 23, 2020



A second video of the wedding also made its way to Twitter, showing Lil Nas X instructing guests how to dance the way he does in the music video.

“My brother just sent me this,” Twitter user Kat Rose said in the caption.

“I am so freaking jealous!!!

“You can come crash my wedding in September too if you want @LilNasX,”

My brother just sent me this. I am so freaking jealous!!! You can come crash my wedding in September too if you want @LilNasX 😂💔❤ https://t.co/Zi5O3yRhGo pic.twitter.com/IWUdzz3ilg — Kat Rose (@KatRose222) February 23, 2020

Twitter shares in the excitement

Since Lil Nas X uploaded the video two days ago, it has been viewed over 7 million times and has more than 530,000 likes.

But people on Twitter seem more excited than the rapper, commending him for the sweet gesture.

“This is so…wholesome I cannot,” Twitter user @carkgirl said.

“I love this so God damn much,” @LauGreatest added.

Others tweeted the rapper asking him to also crash their upcoming events.

“Come crash my family reunion tomorrow!!!!” one user said.

“Hey we’re having a pizza party right by Disney World if you want to come, no pressure tho (sic),” another said.

Old Town Road spent a whopping 19 weeks at No.1 on Billboard’s Hot 100.

Lil Nas X was also nominated for six awards at the 2020 Grammy’s.

He took home two Grammy’s for Best Music Video and Pop Duo/Group Performance.

