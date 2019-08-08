WATCH: This lesbian musical featured a real-life wedding onstage

An engaged couple working on lesbian-themed Broadway musical The Prom have tied the knot onstage in a real-life wedding.

At a recent performance, script coordinator Armelle Kay Harper and singer/actress Jody Kay Smith tied the knot in front of a cheering audience at New York’s Longacre Theatre.

Bob Martin, one of the musical’s writers, got ordained online and performed the wedding.

“This is a very exciting night, as two people who are very dear to our hearts have decided to get married,” he says.

“As far as I know, it’s never happened on a Broadway stage before. I’m pretty sure it’s a first.”

The happy couple met each other in 2017 and because of their chemistry, proposed just 19 days after they met.

“We’re both really witty people, and it’s hard to find someone who can keep up,” Harper told The New York Times.

“But she really got me, and she made me laugh. Plus those blue eyes. What can you do? Gorgeous.”

Audience members cheered The Prom couple’s wedding

Directed by Casey Nicholaw, the Tony-nominated lesbian musical The Prom follows a high school student who is denied permission to bring a female date to her prom.

“There are so many shows where lesbians are secondary characters or the butt of the joke,” Harper added.

“The Prom is really unique in that it’s a celebration, and it’s funny without being at the expense of lesbians. It’s just so much joy.”

i literally picked the best night in the entire world to go to the prom, there was a literal WEDDING on stage after curtain call and it was the sweetest thing i’ve ever seen and now i can’t stop crying — bailee ? (@xheybails) August 4, 2019

HOLY SHIT THERES A WEDDING HAPPENING AT THE PROM!!!!!!!!! — Jessie Mueller News (@jessiemnews) August 4, 2019

