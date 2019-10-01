WATCH: New mums share their baby joy on ‘This Time Next Year’

New mums Kelly and Peta-Gai have shared their journey to parenthood on Channel Nine’s This Time Next Year.

The couple, who are from Melbourne, have been together 11 years. They told the program’s host Karl Stefanovic they fell in love with each other at work after previous relationships.

Peta-Gai said their parenting plans had been “a long time coming.”

“We decided to use PG’s egg and donor sperm, and I’ll carry the baby so we can all be a part of it,” Kelly said.

“It’s emotional, it’s a part of our relationship.”

This Time Next Year followed the couple as they attended their fertility clinic. Unfortunately, Kelly and Peta-Gai were left devastated when they were told the first embryo transfer had failed.

But the couple persevered, and reappeared on the show holding their young son Tristan.

Peta-Gai described Tristan’s birth as the “best moment” of her life.

“I have never been prouder or more in love with Kelly than that moment watching her birth this extraordinary human,” she said.

“That overwhelming love was just right there from the moment he was here.”

Opening up about their IVF experience, Kelly said: “After the first transfer failed, I was surprised at how devastated I was. I didn’t want to go again. I felt like a failure, as a woman.”

But Peta-Gai added: “Normally, she is my rock, but I had to be her rock.

“And this amazing, magnificent human was waiting for us.”

Watch Kelly and Peta-Gai introduce their young son Tristan below:

