WATCH: Lesbian couple gets engaged on US ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

US Bachelor in Paradise contestants Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty are the first same-sex couple to get engaged on the dating franchise.

During the show’s finale this week, Demi dropped to one knee and popped the question.

Advertisements

“Demi, you changed my life forever,” Kristian said as the two held hands on the beach.

“I think back to the first time we kissed and it felt like the whole world had stopped.

“I’m in love with you and I give you my full heart. I promise to protect yours, now and forever.”

Demi previously dated Kristian before filming Bachelor in Paradise. While she pursued another relationship on the show, she admitted she still has feelings for Kristian.

Kristian then flew out to the show to reunite with Demi. Demi acknowledged their rocky journey to their engagement.

“I never knew that someone could be that patient,” she said.

“There were a lot of things that came between us, mostly myself and my own struggles.

“Like you said, I came here to find myself. But I found myself in you.

“I’m so in love with you and I didn’t even think it was possible to feel this way about someone.”

Demi then got down on one knee and asking Kristian to marry her.

The happy couple embraced after Kristian replied, “Of course I will.”

As Australian fans of the show would know, Bachelor in Paradise reunites previous Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants for a second chance at finding love.

Advertisements

Watch Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty’s proposal on the show below:

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.