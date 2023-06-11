Watch: Kylie on being adopted by queer community

Kylie Minogue has talked to Entertainment Tonight Canada about being adopted and protected by the queer community throughout her career.

Kylie said she first noticed her special connection with the LGBTQ+ community in the early nineties.

“I’m the least Kylie in the room”

“I mean I was kind of adopted when I heard there was a Kylie drag show in Sydney in 1990 or whatever it was. That’s kind of the first I heard of that.

“I didn’t get to go — I really wanted to go. I was saying to my manager, ‘We’ve to go!’ and he was like, ‘Um, I think we need a bit of organisation.’ I’ve since been to a few drag shows, and trust me, I’m the least Kylie in the room.”

The singer said her gay audience protected her against criticism at times when her career faltered.

“They protected me”

“I would say around that time in the 90s, I mean, we could talk about my career now. You kind of forget about the moments that weren’t great. But there were plenty of moments where I was just being absolutely… it was not pleasant.

“I feel like my gay audience felt some kind of solidarity, they protected me. I was trying to give out nothing but goodness, and when you cop it a little unfairly, they were ready to bite.”

