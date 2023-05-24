Watch Kylie Minogue perform Padam Padam live for the first time

Kylie Minogue has performer her new single Padam Padam live for the first time on US television.

The track officially dropped late last week and the catchy banger is taking over queer people’s timelines.

On Sunday night (US time) Kylie was a special guest at the American Idol grand finale in a very strategic move to get the song in front of US viewers.

She was joined on the Idol stage by a full troupe of masked backup dancers for the number.

After singing the heartbeat-inspired track, eliminated Idol contestant Nutsa joined Kylie for a “diva duet” of Kylie’s Can’t Get You Out of My Head.

Watch the performance in full below:

Kylie Minogue’s new album out in September

Tension is Kylie Minogue’s 16th studio album and her follow-up to 2020’s Disco. It’s due out in September.

“I wanted to celebrate each song’s individuality and to dive into that freedom. I would say it’s a blend of personal reflection, club abandon and melancholic high,” Kylie explained last week.

Producer LOSTBOY is behind Padam Padam and on Tension Kylie has reunited with longtime collaborator Richard “Biff” Stannard and Disco collaborator Duck Blackwell.

All gay men have the same song in their heads right now and I think that’s beautiful — Joe Gunn (@joegunn) May 21, 2023

The album will include Padam Padam, Hold On To Now, Things We Do For Love, Tension, One More Time, You Still Get Me High, Hands, Green Light, Vegas High, 10 Out of 10 (with Oliver Heldens) and Story.

Kylie Minogue released the music video for Padam Padam last Friday, complete with red Mugler catsuit and a wind machine.

