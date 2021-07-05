Celebrities

WATCH: Karen From Finance just released her first single ‘Out of Office’

Photo: Supplied

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under star Karen From Finance has celebrated the new financial year by releasing her first single Out of Office.

The corporate queen also unveiled her first music video to accompany the bouncy track.

Post-Drag Race, the hilarious Melbourne performer explains she’s “returning to the world of Karen From Finance”.

“The song and the video for Out of Office is a perfect example of how I envision that world. It’s so fun to be able to invite people into it,” she says.

Out of Office also happens to be the title of Karen From Finance’s first one-woman show. She’s currently touring the show around Australia.

Karen from Finance scored top four on the inaugural season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under this year, alongside Scarlet Adams, Art Simone and winner Kita Mean.

After the Drag Race Down Under finale, QNews.com.au had a kiki with Karen about her time on the show, and also her personal fight to get RuPaul’s Drag Race on Australian screens.

Watch the interview with Karen here.

