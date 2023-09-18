Watch Jodie Foster and Annette Bening in lesbian biopic

Netflix has released the trailer for Annette Bening and Jodie Foster’s upcoming lesbian athlete biopic Nyad.
The two actresses portray an iconic sporting duo in the new film: US marathon swimmer Diana Nyad and her best friend and coach Bonnie Stoll.
Based on Diana Nyad’s memoir Find A Way, the feature film adaptation tells the true story of the athlete who, at the age of 60 and with the help of Bonnie, commits to achieving a lifelong dream.
Diana had retired from marathon swimming three decades earlier for a career as a sports journalist.
By the time she’d retired, Diana had completed a few record-breaking swims. But at age 60, the former athlete becomes obsessed with finally completing an epic swim that always eluded her.
Diana wants to complete the epic, unpredictable, 110-mile open ocean journey from Cuba to Florida, dubbed the “Mount Everest” of swims.
She couldn’t finish her first attempt at age 28 in 1978. But the do-or-die swimmer is determined to complete it. Diana wants to become the first person to finish the swim without a shark cage.
Diana comes out of retirement and commits to the incredible challenge. In Nyad, it’s a thrilling, four-year journey with Bonnie, her trainer John (played by Rhys Ifans) and a sailing team accompanying her.
Nyad arrives on streaming on Netflix on November 3, 2023. Watch the trailer for Nyad below:
