Watch Jennifer Lopez surprise drag queen impersonator

The moment drag queen Jo Lopez met her muse Jennifer Lopez has gone viral online.

In the video, drag queen Jo Lopez can be seen closing her performance at The Abbey, a West Hollywood queer bar.

The queen was wearing a replica of a dress that Lopez recently wore in the music video for her new single Can’t Get Enough.

Jo Lopez was blowing kisses to the crowd when JLo popped out from behind the curtain- sending Jo (and the crowd) into a frenzy.

Jo Lopez shared an Instagram post of the viral moment: “I. met. MOTHER.”

In a following Instagram story, she wrote: “I have a crusty lace. I have an ugly scar on my chin. My facial hair is coming in. My makeup is oily. And that double chin… I look CRAZY, but I met Jlo today and nothing else matters.”

Jennifer Lopez was at The Abbey to celebrate the venue’s 33rd anniversary, honour founder David Cooley’s advocacy work and promote her new single, according to NBC.

The Abbey posted on X about the ‘royal visit’: “They say legends never brunch alone – case in point, @jlo turning The Abbey into a brunch haven fit for royalty. What a memorable afternoon … Thank you!”

