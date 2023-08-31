Entertainment

Watch Jacob Elordi in the trailer for queer thriller ‘Saltburn’

Sarah Davison
Image: MGM/Amazon Studios

Fans have finally got their first look at Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan in Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn.

The film is the second from director Emerald Fennell who received acclaim for her directorial debut in 2020’s Promising Young Woman.

As reported by IndieWire, the film is set in the early 2000s and takes place at Oxford University.

Saltburn follows Barry Keoghan as Oliver Quick, an out-of-place student at Oxford. He meets fellow student, the “charming and aristocratic” Felix Catton, played by Euphoria’s Elordi, who invites him to spend a summer on his family’s sprawling estate in Saltburn, in north east England.

Reportedly, Saltburn will centre around Oliver’s growing obsession with Felix.

Fans react to Saltburn trailer

The queer elements of the film have been praised online, with fans eagerly anticipating the film’s release.

 

Saltburn is set to open the 67th BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 4.

“I’m honored that our film is able to open this year’s BFI London Film Festival,” Fennell told Variety.

“It is a festival that inspired me so much growing up, one that I followed excitedly from my bedroom on the other side of London. It feels extra-special that ‘Saltburn,’ this very British tale of excess, is able to make its international debut at the wonderful BFI.”

