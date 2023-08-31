Watch Jacob Elordi in the trailer for queer thriller ‘Saltburn’

Fans have finally got their first look at Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan in Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn.

The film is the second from director Emerald Fennell who received acclaim for her directorial debut in 2020’s Promising Young Woman.

As reported by IndieWire, the film is set in the early 2000s and takes place at Oxford University.

Saltburn follows Barry Keoghan as Oliver Quick, an out-of-place student at Oxford. He meets fellow student, the “charming and aristocratic” Felix Catton, played by Euphoria’s Elordi, who invites him to spend a summer on his family’s sprawling estate in Saltburn, in north east England.

Reportedly, Saltburn will centre around Oliver’s growing obsession with Felix.

Fans react to Saltburn trailer

The queer elements of the film have been praised online, with fans eagerly anticipating the film’s release.

If the Saltburn marketing team thought they could convince me to see their movie by plastering Jacob Elordi smoking in boxer briefs across their movie poster… they’re absolutely right https://t.co/kdorqoX2Oq — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) August 30, 2023

Barry Keoghan getting a taste of Jacob Elordi in Saltburn pic.twitter.com/9TRld7GYHz — Jakeyy 🌈 Saltburn Era (@JacobbTJ) August 29, 2023

Me going to see Saltburn in theaters #Saltburn pic.twitter.com/tf4j0TKTqY — Jakeyy 🌈 Saltburn Era (@JacobbTJ) August 29, 2023

Love that the plot summary for Saltburn is just “a young college student becomes infatuated with his aristocratic schoolmate.” Like, if my aristocratic schoolmate looked like this, I might become infatuated too! pic.twitter.com/8KErs1F56q — Hong Chau Updates (@boysforpeles) August 30, 2023

I can’t stop rewatching the SALTBURN trailer like they really put something addictive in that (something being Jacob Elordi) pic.twitter.com/tIRhojCeXE — Zoë Rose Bryant (@ZoeRoseBryant) August 30, 2023

Saltburn is set to open the 67th BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 4.

“I’m honored that our film is able to open this year’s BFI London Film Festival,” Fennell told Variety.

“It is a festival that inspired me so much growing up, one that I followed excitedly from my bedroom on the other side of London. It feels extra-special that ‘Saltburn,’ this very British tale of excess, is able to make its international debut at the wonderful BFI.”

