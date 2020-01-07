WATCH: Jack Vidgen wows judges on America’s Got Talent

Aussie singer Jack Vidgen has impressed judge Simon Cowell with an appearance on competition show America’s Got Talent: The Champions.

The new series features 40 singers who have competed on their home countries’ versions of the show. At the end, one will be crowned the global winner.

Vidgen delivered a powerful performance of Lauren Daigle’s You Stay, earning a standing ovation from judge Heidi Klum.

However, the Sydney singer missed out on enough fan votes and as a result faced the judges. While Simon Cowell picked him to go through to the next round, unfortunately he didn’t get the other judges’ votes.

“I think you have an extraordinary voice but that was way too safe,” Cowell told him.

“I think you are way, way better than that. So I’m hoping the superfans vote you through to the next round because there’s way more to come from you. Way more.”

Jack previously won Australia’s Got Talent in 2011 at the age of just 14, before taking a break from the spotlight.

He made a big return to TV in May this year when he appeared on The Voice Australia.

Jack Vidgen competing for a spot at Eurovision Song Contest

Jack Vidgen will compete on the Gold Coast next month at Eurovision: Australia Decides in his bid to represent us at the contest in May.

Before Christmas, Vidgen unveiled the song he’ll perform at the decider, the ballad I Am King I Am Queen.

“I’m a huge fan of Eurovision, so to compete for the opportunity to represent Australia is mind-blowing,” he said at the time.

“[My song is] a real representation of me and everything I stand for. I think that everyone, young and old, will relate to and take inspiration from this song.

“I hope that the Eurovision audiences love it as much as I do!”

