Watch Hugh Sheridan steal the show at AFL final

Hugh Sheridan’s rousing rendition of the National Anthem blew the socks off the crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground for an eagerly anticipated AFL final yesterday.

Scroll down for the vid.

A capacity crowd packed the SCG to its non-existent rafters. They turned up to watch Sydney and Collingwood fight it out for a spot in next weekend’s Grand Final. The Collingwood team can be distinguished in the vid by their black and white uniforms and the Swans by their long graceful necks. (That’s the extent of my football knowledge so look elsewhere for commentary on the game.)

Hugh Sheridan rocked up for the prestigious gig in an eye-catching and really quite fabulous lime-green suit. The block colour worked a treat in the massive stadium. Because every story this September must have a royal angle, I’ll note the revered subject of a previous National Anthem very much favoured striking block colours.

Singers must feel both flattered and terrified when asked to perform the National Anthem. It’s a difficult song to make entertaining.

‘Advance Australia Fair’ either ends up sounding like a mournful dirge or the singer squawks and warbles through an endless stream of invented notes, oversinging with all the zeal of a teenage prodigy auditioning for American Idol.

Neil Diamond

Neither happened with Hugh Sheridan who proved their vocal chops with a version of the National Anthem that actually was rousing.

Twitter reported that Hugh also returned at quarter-time to belt out the Neil Diamond classic ‘Sweet Caroline’. It turns out they are about to embark on a tour performing a Neil Diamond tribute show. I’ll just quote the PR blurb. ‘SOLITARY MAN, twenty-five Neil Diamond masterpieces performed by 20 of Australia’s finest artists, musicians and singers’.

Anyway — free plug — I watched the clips of Hugh performing Neil Diamond’s classic hits and they killed it.

Hugh Sheridan gets us started with the anthem. Let’s go!#AFLFinals pic.twitter.com/hFUlSYtANN — AFL (@AFL) September 17, 2022

