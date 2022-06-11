Watch: House of Pride on Revry this Pride month

As the world celebrates Pride Month this June, Revry, the worlds only free LGBTQIA+ streaming service is offering their House Of Pride special to stream for free.

It’s the second year that Revry has produced House of Pride and it’s a fabulous, fun and camp celebration you can watch right here in Australia.

The special event features musical performances from Australian performer Keiynan Lonsdale and many more.

Revry presents House of Pride

In 2022 Revry is partnering with McDonald’s to stream House Of Pride worldwide.

The streaming special features “breathtaking musical + dance performances, hilarious comedy segments and a special voguing performance held at an unexpected location.”

It’s a camp and colourful celebration of all parts of the LGBTQIA+ community and something that Revry is proud to be returning to our screens again.

“House of Pride streamed 600K times in its first year and this June, we are expecting millions to tune-in,” said Damian Pelliccione, CEO and co-founder of Revry. “With the support of McDonald’s, we are able to include so many of the LGBTQ voices in Pride programming that are representative and inclusive of our diverse community.”

“McDonald’s fans loved celebrating with House of Pride last year so we’re very excited to bring it back,” said Elizabeth Campbell, Senior Director of Cultural Engagement Marketing, McDonald’s USA.

What to expect from House of Pride?

First and foremost House Of Pride is a celebration of everyone that makes up our LGBTQIA+ community.

The House of Pride special is hosted by Hannah Rad and drag singing superstar Rani KoHEnur who appeared on Queen Of The Universe.

The show kicks off with a show stopping number by superstars Mila Jam, Madison Rose, and Julian King.

Australian actor and singer Keiynan Lonsdale features a in a sultry and fabulous performance as part of the streaming celebration.

But Keiynan is also joined by a host of amazing talent.

House Of Pride doesn’t focus on just selling “big names,” it is an hour longer celebration of singing, dancing, comedy and culture that profiles incredibly talented artists you may not have heard from yet.

The dancers are fabulous, the comedians are hilarious and the singers are exceptional.

Other performers include the talents of incredible singer Frankie Simone.

Not to mention performances from the House of Ebony as they vogue the house down.

House Of Pride will also feature hilarious comedy sets by Kia Barnes and Sampson McCormick.

This fabulous, camp streaming special features something for everyone and can now be streamed worldwide.

To watch simply head to www.revry.tv and search House of Pride or download the Revry app on your smart device or TV.

Watch the full trailer for House Of Pride below.