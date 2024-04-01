Watch Hannah and Tia’s reaction to Drag Race UK crowning

Tia Kofi won RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs The World season two over the weekend, and a fellow queen recorded her live reaction at the London finale party.

After eight weeks of challenges, Tia beat Australia’s Hannah Conda in the top two after they both knocked out La Grande Dame and Marina Summers in a series of lip sync challenges in the final.

Hannah was in London to watch the premiere of the season two finale. She stood next to Tia as both queens waited for the end of the episode.

On set, the queens shoot multiple endings and only find out who actually won when the episode finally screens.

Watch Victoria Scone’s video of Hannah and Tia’s reaction below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Scone (@victoriascone)

‘I cannot wait to take on the world’

After the Drag Race UK vs the World win, Tia said, “It means the world to me to win, it’s the perfect culmination of years of dedicating myself to drag and working hard at myself inside and outside.

“The one thing that watching the show taught me about myself was that even in hard times, I can still put a brave face on it.

“Aside from that, I feel like being the first winner of colour in the UK is game-changing. To give people who look like me that representation, it’s really special, and something that I take extremely seriously.

“I want to be that beacon that shows we can all, no matter where we come from or what we look like, achieve our dreams.”

Further, Hannah Conda wrote on Instagram after the episode that she was “so incredibly proud” of herself.

“I feel like I represented myself, my country and my Drag Race Down Under family the best that I could,” she said.

“This was an absolute dream come true. I am absolutely over the bloody moon. Thank you for loving me and my sisters. I am so proud of the magic we created and I can’t wait to take on the world.

“I want to say to @tiakofi that you are one of a kind. One of the most beautiful souls in the world and I cannot wait to see you shine!! You are my sister for life and I will be riding your coattails forever.

“Thank you for the support and thank you for letting me KICK IT IN THE DICK!!! Here we go world!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hannah Conda (@hannahcondaofficial)

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.