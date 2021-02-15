WATCH: Gold Coast drag queen skydives in biggest ever death drop

A Gold Coast drag queen has skydived out of a plane in the biggest, most sickening death drop we’ve ever seen.

On Saturday morning, Coast-based performer Carmen Taykett parachuted down onto the Surfers Paradise beach in full drag.

Carmen told QNews.com.au ahead of the jump the amazing stunt is to promote the relaunched Gold Coast Pride Festival, planned for May.

The performer was up before dawn on Saturday to get into drag and psych herself up for the “terrifying” jump with local company Gold Coast Skydive.

“It’s a beautiful day on the Gold Coast and it’s a great day to fall out of an aeroplane,” Carmen laughed ahead of the jump.

“This is quite possibly the stupidest thing I’ve ever done in my life.

“I’ve only had one can of Red Bull in the hope that it’ll give me wings. I don’t know if my eyelashes are going to survive the jump!”

Organisers livestreamed Carmen Taykett’s jump on Facebook on Saturday.

Carmen told QNews.com.au she’s excited to be involved in the revamped Gold Coast Pride Festival.

The queen explained the jump is also a teaser of a special event the festival organisers are planning.

Thank you all soooooo very much for a beautiful day and an amazing experience

Huge love to you all Posted by Carmen Taykett on Saturday, February 13, 2021

The fabulous Carmen Taykett proved that you can serve a look even whilst Skydiving and waiting for her on the ground was… Posted by Faces of Pride Photography on Saturday, February 13, 2021

Relaunched Gold Coast Pride Festival planned for May

The revamped Gold Coast Pride Festival launched last year at Surfers Paradise, and will be held in May.

It’s organised by Gold Coast Rainbow Communities, a new not-for-profit LGBTIQ group.

As well as the festival, the group hold other inclusive social events and parties on the Coast.

You can find out more by joining the Facebook group here.

