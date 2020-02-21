WATCH: Gay man’s moving ode to ‘straight best boy-friend’

A gay man uploaded a touching video on social media to highlight his close relationship with his straight friend. Scroll down to have your heart crushed in the best possible way.

Adrian Alvarez posted the video about his friend to Twitter with the caption: “Straight boys take notes.”

In the video, Adrian (who is gay) shows clips of him with best friend, Hector who is straight.

But the best part is seeing the two together living their best lives unapologetically.

Both men are seen wearing wigs and make-up, and often showing each other affection.

“He’s my best straight boy-friend,” the text in the video reads.

“I want to show how much I appreciate him for his fluid boldness to not give a F*CK,

“He wasn’t scared to show that str8 (sic) guys can be as, if not more, fem than gays,

“He broke every stereotype.”

Misconstrued as gay

Dating hasn’t been easy for Hector who has missed out on meeting women because often they assume he is gay.

“[Hector’s] dating life was not the best cuz (sic) every girl thought he was gay or dating me,” Adrian’s text said in the video.

“He was harassed and questioned about his sexuality all the time.”

But Hector has remained a supportive ally and friend to his gay friend anyway, often standing up against homophobia and stigma.

“But [Hector] didn’t care, he was [on] a quest.”

“To make sure that gays felt safe and in comfort with their own skin,

“Hector you mean so much to me. I love you bro,” the video ended.

Twitter goes wild with love

The video was originally uploaded to TikTok but it blew up when it was posted it to Twitter.

It went viral, with over 1.8 million views and almost 129,000 likes.

Gay Twitter gushed over the post, some even saying it brought them to tears.

And we agree. It’s pretty wholesome.

Here’s to Adrian and Hector. May their friendship bring them a lifetime of happiness.

