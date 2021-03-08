WATCH: Gay couple get engaged aboard Virgin Australia’s Pride Flight

A gay couple have gotten engaged in a surprise sky-high marriage proposal onboard Virgin Australia’s maiden Pride Flight from Brisbane to Sydney ahead of Mardi Gras.

The one-off flight on Friday welcomed over 120 passengers who enjoyed mid-air drag performances, beverages, music as well as “all of the trimmings you’d expect” from a pride celebration.

Among those on board were Melbourne man Chris Lai and his longtime partner Cédric Thiery. Shortly before the aircraft started its descent into Sydney, Chris got on the intercom to pop the question to Cédric.

“Cédric, I am the person I am today because of you,” he said.

“On my 110th Virgin Australia flight and my first Pride Flight, I just have one question for you.”

Cédric said yes, and the other fellow passengers cheered as the couple showed off their rings. We love to see it!

Chris explained he’d always wanted to propose this way, but had never had the chance. The couple are both passionate about their travel and Chris said the “sky is home for me”.

“This is the perfect flight for me to do the proposal, and make my dreams come true,” he said.

Virgin Australia Pride Flight hosted by Penny Tration and Maxi Shield

Virgin Australia’s maiden Pride Flight took off from Brisbane International Airport to Sydney on Friday.

Australian drag royalty Penny Tration, a longtime Virgin cabin crew member, hosted the flight with help from drag queen Maxi Shield.

Speaking on Friday, Virgin Australia Group CEO and Managing Director Jayne Hrdlicka said she’s proud to lead a company that celebrates diversity and inclusion.

“Every year, so many of our guests fly with us for the annual celebrations in Sydney,” Hrdlicka said.

“We wanted to show them how much we support and value the community.

“We also have many in our team who identify as LGBTQ+ and we want them to know they can come to work each day as their true, authentic selves.”

