Watch: Freddie Mercury – Time Waits for No One

Universal Music Thursday unveiled a previously unreleased song by Queen front man Freddie Mercury. Originally recorded in 1986 at London’s Abbey Road Studios, the stripped back ‘Time Waits For No One’ never found release at the time.

The bare-bones rendition of the ballad showcases Freddie Mercury’s powerful voice.

His only accompaniment is musician Mike Moran on piano.

Dave Clark who produced the track said the bare bones production highlighted Freddie’s extraordinary range and talent.

Long-time friend of Freddie’s, the musician, song-writer and producer, worked with him on the track then titled ‘Time’ in 1988.

They intended it for a concept album of the then hit musical of the day.

‘Time Waits For No One’ Video

Freddie recorded a video to accompany the track in West End’s Dominion Theatre, the same theatre where the musical played.

In 2018, Dave Clark retrieved the original recording from his tape archive. While he waited out the fanfare around ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ to die down, he worked on both the recording and the video.

The biopic of Freddie Mercury’s life both won Oscars and aroused considerable controversy.

Clark produced a music video for ‘Time Waits For No One’ from negatives and unprocessed film of a four-camera shoot.

In the video Freddie Mercury sings the ballad onstage in the same theatre where ‘Time’ the musical was playing.

The fully produced single with percussion and backup vocals featured on Clark’s star-studded concept album in the 80s and charted modestly.

However, Dave Clark says he now prefers the original stripped back version.

“I didn’t think about what we had originally done until a decade or so later, when I thought, ‘I’ve never felt that sort of goosebumps feeling that I got on that original run-through at Abbey Road with just Freddie and piano,’” he said.

