WATCH: First trailer for RuPaul’s Netflix series ‘AJ and the Queen’

The official trailer for RuPaul’s new Netflix series AJ and the Queen is here, and it’s filled with cameos from RuPaul’s Drag Race stars.

Mama Ru stars in the new series as a down-on-her-luck performer called Ruby Red.

Ruby loses her life savings after a messy breakup and she hits the road in a vintage RV for a cross country tour, carrying a stowaway called AJ (Izzy G).

The duo then form an unlikely bond as they spread a message of love and acceptance far and wide.

Along the way the pair run into some of Drag Race’s most familiar faces, who each play a role in Ruby’s story.

Confirmed for the series are Bianca Del Rio, Vanessa “Miss Vanjie” Mateo, Valentina, Mayhem Miller, Eureka O’Hara, Victoria “Porkchop” Parker, Alexis Mateo, Manila Luzon, Jinkx Monsoon, Katya, Jaymes Mansfield, Chad Michaels, Mariah Balenciaga, Kennedy Davenport, Jade Jolie, Ongina, Latrice Royale, Monique Heart, Ginger Minj, Trinity The Tuck, Jujubee and Pandora Boxx in the series.

RuPaul told Entertainment Tonight that AJ and the Queen‘s five month shoot was the “most challenging thing I’ve ever done”.

“This is a fully rounded human being with all the emotions,” Ru said.

“Usually in acting roles, I play the gay best friend or the neighbor.

“I had to memorize pages and pages of dialogue. Some days I had 11 pages of dialogue to memorize, and the next day it’d be eight pages. It was a challenge, but I’m so proud of it.”

RuPaul added to Vanity Fair, “This show isn’t about a drag queen in a kids show. This is about a kid in a drag queen’s show.

“It’s edgy, and it has some dark themes in there. It was something I was eager to explore. To prove to myself that I’m not dead inside.

“I proved to myself that I could pull those emotions up. It’s intoxicating.”

AJ and the Queen premieres on Netflix on January 10.

