WATCH: First trailer for Josh Thomas’ new series ‘Everything Is Gonna Be Okay’

The first trailer for comedian Josh Thomas’ new show Everything’s Gonna Be Okay is here.

Thomas announced in December that Disney-owned network Freeform had ordered 10 episodes of the half hour series, Thomas’ follow-up to the excellent Please Like Me.

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay will follow Josh’s character Nicholas, a 25-year-old who still lives at home with his dad and two teenage half-sisters, one of whom is autistic.

When their father becomes terminally ill, Nicholas finds himself having to step up and help manage not only their father’s last days, but the everyday duties of keeping a family afloat.

Thomas wrote on social media that the release of the trailer caught him off guard and the rest of the season begins shooting next week.

All I know so far is our cast is nice and good and our scripts are nice and good and our crew are nice and good. https://t.co/Aofk1Qsr45 — Josh Thomas (@JoshThomas87) May 15, 2019

We start production next week and I was so busy looking at wallpaper swatches and choosing outfits and writing funny things for cute boys and girls to say I forgot to post our new trailer! https://t.co/cRxhLlVPE4 — Josh Thomas (@JoshThomas87) May 15, 2019

Josh’s previous hit Please Like Me began on the ABC in 2013 and finished at the end of its fourth season in 2016.

The show was loosely based on the comedian’s experiences of coming out as gay and living as a queer Australian twenty-something.

Please Like Me won local AACTA Awards, a Logie award for Most Outstanding Comedy Program, and received an international Emmy award nomination in 2014.

