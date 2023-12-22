Music

From the Archive. Watch: Alaska – Everyday Is Christmas

Alaska Thunderfuck Drag Race All Stars 7

RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Alaska Thunderfuck has released her music video for the festive Everyday is Christmas.

Scroll down for the vid.

In 2015, Alaska Thunderfuck released what QNews thought would become an instant Christmas classic. Oh well… we’ve been wrong before. Like that time we said the baby Jesus would be back any day now…

First published November 20, 2015 by Staff Writers.

Update by Destiny Rogers December 23, 2023.

The original 2016 article

The track is taken from the recently released Christmas Queens album, on which a roster of Drag Race favorites came together to put their spin on holiday classics. Aussie queen Courtney Act sings From Head To Mistletoe.

Alaska’s Everyday is Christmas video begins appropriately festive but ends with her taking a chainsaw to her Christmas tree. 🎄

“I think Christmas is a time for the whole family. I wanted a song my 6-year-old niece could listen to in the car,” Alaska told Billboard.

“‘Everyday is Christmas’ sounds like a sweet sentiment, but in reality if every day were actually Christmas it would be a candy cane-riddled hellscape from which the human race could never awaken.

“So we’re lucky it is just a lighthearted Christmas tune.”

Alaska Thunderfuck – Everyday Is Christmas

So are you Team Couldn’t Give a Thunderfuck or Team Keep it Cumming?

We’ll keep it cumming:

Alaska Thunderfuck unites the Avengers of Drag for Drag: The Musical.

Alaska Thunderfuck Drag The Musical Drag Race

Drag Race star Alaska drops new music, book and tour.

Alaska Thunderfuck Drag Race Red For Filth

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Destiny Rogers

Destiny Rogers began her media career in mainstream newspapers, starting work straight after high school at Mirror News, later to become News Ltd. However, finding work at a weekly tabloid unsatisfying, she left for a career in entertainment. After beginning her entertainment career in drag shows, she branched out to MCing: strip shows, fashion parades, corporate events and more. From the late 80s, she worked for a decade as a wildlife show manager, performing 8 shows a day herself with Australian wildlife including crocodiles and deadly poisonous snakes. Other career highlights include managing nightclubs and working in an adult store - a varied and interesting career offering insights into many aspects of human life. However, Destiny stayed involved in publishing as both a researcher and book editor. One of her most rewarding experiences was editing Ian Byford's 'Passing Glances: A History of Gay Cairns'. She also researched and co-authored 'The Queen's Ball', a history of the longest-running continuous queer event in the world. Her research on the history of Australia's COON Cheese and Edward Coon led to the book 'COON: More Holes than Swiss Cheese' co-authored with Dr Stephen Hagan. Destiny began work at QNews as a feature writer before being promoted to Print Editor of QNews Magazine in 2018. In July 2022, she stepped down from that position to again focus on research and feature writing. Get in touch: destinyr@qnews.com.au

