From the Archive. Watch: Alaska – Everyday Is Christmas

RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Alaska Thunderfuck has released her music video for the festive Everyday is Christmas.

In 2015, Alaska Thunderfuck released what QNews thought would become an instant Christmas classic. Oh well… we’ve been wrong before. Like that time we said the baby Jesus would be back any day now…

The track is taken from the recently released Christmas Queens album, on which a roster of Drag Race favorites came together to put their spin on holiday classics. Aussie queen Courtney Act sings From Head To Mistletoe.

Alaska’s Everyday is Christmas video begins appropriately festive but ends with her taking a chainsaw to her Christmas tree. 🎄

“I think Christmas is a time for the whole family. I wanted a song my 6-year-old niece could listen to in the car,” Alaska told Billboard.

“‘Everyday is Christmas’ sounds like a sweet sentiment, but in reality if every day were actually Christmas it would be a candy cane-riddled hellscape from which the human race could never awaken.

“So we’re lucky it is just a lighthearted Christmas tune.”

