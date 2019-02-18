WATCH: Courtney Act Slayed Her First Routine On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Aussie drag star Courtney Act topped the leaderboard after performing on the first episode of Dancing With The Stars on Monday night.

On last night’s debut episode, Courtney and dance partner Joshua Keefe slayed their routine to “Feel It Still” by Portugal The Man, scoring 23 out of 30 points.

All three DWTS judges – Craig Revel Horwood, Tristan MacManus and Sharna Burgess – had a lot of praise for the pair’s performance.

Courtney, whose real name is Shane Jenek, has previously teased that she wants to perform both in and out of drag on the Channel 10 show.

“I would want to be Courtney and dance with a male partner,” she said ahead of the show airing.

“And then halfway through the series I’d come out as Shane and there would finally be same-sex dancing on the show.

“I’ve seen same-sex ballroom dancing and it’s just as fabulous.”

Watch below: