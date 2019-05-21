WATCH: Brisbane drag queen Sellma Soul slayed her blind audition on The Voice

Brisbane drag queen Sellma Soul has appeared on The Voice Australia, impressing coach Boy George with her blind audition.

The 25-year-old drag star performs full-time at the Beat Megaclub in Fortitude Valley. She appeared in the singing competition’s third round of blind auditions, aired on Tuesday night.

Sellma took to the stage to perform Lady Gaga’s “Marry the Night” for coaches Delta Goodrem, Boy George, Guy Sebastian and Kelly Rowland.

Midway through the performance, George turned his chair around for Sellma, sending her through to the next round.

“You’ve got a lot of really great things in your voice,” he said.

“Hearing is believing on The Voice, so I wasn’t sure if I should turn or not.

“But now I’m glad I did, you’re fabulous.”

Sellma Soul, whose real name is Ethan Watson, described her drag persona as “not really a person, more of an entity of lust, horror and good times.”

“My background is in musical theatre. Straight out of high school I got into a couple of musicals,” Sellma said about getting started in drag.

“I always fell into being cast as the weird, funny gay sidekick or female character.

“I got cast in one musical and one thing lead to another… I became a drag queen, it was the weirdest thing.

“[Drag] is not just about the vocals, it’s about putting on an honest-to-god show.

“It might just be in a back alley, but that’s showbiz, babe.”

The Brisbane drag queen said she wanted to dedicate her performance to “all those people who have been knocked down and have been told ‘no’ over and over again.”

“All this confidence you see in front of you is borrowed from my queers and everybody that is like me and has come before me,” she said.

