Watch Brisbane drag queen Maxi-Bon win Miss Sportsman Hotel

Brisbane drag queen Maxi-Bon has been crowned Miss Sportsman Hotel 2023 at the venue’s annual drag pageant.

Every year for decades, the Miss Sporties pageant has seen Queensland drag performers compete across multiple rounds at The Sportsman Hotel, the city’s proud home of drag.

On Saturday night (November 4), seven fierce Queensland performers all competed for the coveted title. Performers Maxi-Bon, Dolly Kicks, Ladybird, Evalyn Eatdith, Camilla, Helen Wheels, Wilhelmina Westwood all competed for the title.

Sporties’s panel of distinguished drag judges ultimately picked Maxi as the winner.

The judges also named drag queen Dolly Kicks Miss Rising Star after her performances onstage in the Sportsman Hotel’s Lounge Bar on Saturday night.

In the lead-up to the contest, social media followers also voted and picked Maxi-Bon as their People’s Choice winner.

Reigning Miss Sporties 2022 Shanny T-Bone also took to the stage to hand over the crowd and congratulated the winners.

“The honour of being part of a legacy that has showcased the rich history of Brisbane drag has been a crowning stone in my career,” Maxi said on Instagram.

“Congratulations to the incomparable Miss Rising Star Dolly Kicks and the newly crowned Miss Sporties Maxi-Bon.

“You both were shining stars that will continue to burn bright. You were both incredible.

“The talent on that stage from all the performers was unbelievable.”

Watch Maxi, Dolly and Shanny below:

The Sportsman Hotel is open from Tuesday to Sunday from 1.00pm until late, with nightly drag performances and events at the venue.

Visit the Sporties Facebook page or website to find out more about what’s on.

