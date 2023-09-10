Watch: Bible Basher takes bat to Dollhouse for Jesus

Pastor Greg Locke revels in a batshit crazy style of preaching. But he’s outdone himself this time. During a recent sermon, the Tennessee Bible Basher demolished a dollhouse with a Bible-wrapped baseball bat.

But that was just for starters.

On Tuesday at Locke’s church, his mate Pastor Henry Shaffer told a conference that giving children names that can be shortened to gender-neutral nicknames will lead to them transitioning.🤪

FFS, Henrietta! (We like to call Pastor Shaffer ‘Henrietta’, ‘Henny’ for short… or ‘You Dumb Fck’.)

Pastor Greg Locke

Greg Locke is your typical anti-LGBTQIA+, book-burnin’, Trump lovin’, gun-totin’, January 6 insurrection attendin’ — not to mention — Covid-denying, Man of God.

He hosts book burnings, and occasionally, reenactments of some much-storied crucifixion. And, of course, frantically paces the stage of his tent church threatening to name the witches in his congregation. 🧙🏼🧹

Yep. Batshit crazy.🦇 Puttin’ on a show for Jesus.

Bible Basher?

In his recent sermon, Locke smashed into a Barbie Dream House with a baseball bat with the ‘Good Book’ taped to it. Is that why they call them Bible Bashers?

Locke first read a Bible verse that apparently justified his action. Most readers would be familiar with the particular verse.

“Thou shalt duct-tape a Bible to a sporting implement and demolish a children’s toy.” 😝

Ever the pragmatic evangelist, Locke then pondered the idea of selling replicas of his weapon in the church store.

“So maybe in our Global Vision store, we need to start selling Bible bats in the name of Jesus.”

What can we say but “Jesus H Christ. May God bless you and your dollhouse.”

