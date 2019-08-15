WATCH: Aussie singer’s marriage proposal is pure joy

Over a million people have watched Australian singer-songwriter Naisa Lasalosi’s say yes to his partner Adam Price’s marriage proposal.

The musician has appeared on The X-Factor Australia but has gone viral for the beautiful video of his partner surprising him with a seaside marriage proposal in Sydney.

In the video posted Naisa posted to Twitter that has been viewed more than 1.1 million times, the couple walk down a rock formation decorated in rose petals and lights. They reach a blanket spread out below in front of a stunning view of the water.

“There’s someone having dinner down there, baby,” Naisa told his boyfriend, not realising the romantic setup is theirs.

But Adam replied: “Baby, it’s for us.”

Then, Adam pops the big question and his ecstatic partner sobs with happiness. After the marriage proposal, the couple then spend the evening watching the sun set over the water.

Naisa wrote on Instagram, “Yes! And yes again x1000000. I love you A.

“I love everything about you. My heart leaps! Happy is an understatement.

“Cheers to forever catching the sun and sleeping under stars together.”

Congratulations boys!

Watch the couple’s marriage proposal below:

Full video ❤️❤️👬👬. How beautiful is love??!! I said yes!!!! 💍💍👬👬 pic.twitter.com/4LSCzYy50S — Naisa Lasalosi (@OyNAISA) August 12, 2019

He proposed.. and I said yes ❤️💍 pic.twitter.com/pvmYjKp4Wc — Naisa Lasalosi (@OyNAISA) August 12, 2019

