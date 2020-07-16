WATCH: Aussie singer Sheldon Riley wows judges on America’s Got Talent

Australian singer Sheldon Riley has won over the judges with a stunning performance on America’s Got Talent.

The queer Sydney singer auditioned for Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel on the US program with his performance of Billie Eilish’s idontwannabeyouanymore.

On stage, Sheldon remained silent as the judges asked him questions, and instead began the song.

The judges went on to award Riley three yeses, with each praising Riley for his vocals and uniqueness.

Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel both praised Sheldon’s “amazing” voice and mystique of the performance.

“The fact I don’t even know what you really look like, I love,” Cowell explained. “I like mysterious people.”

Sofia Vergara told him, “I wish I could see your face, because I think you’re very handsome. I can see those eyes… Cleopatra eyes.”

Speaking backstage after getting through, Sheldon told host Terry Crews about the performance.

“I didn’t have much inspiration when I was a kid. I didn’t have someone to look up to,” he said.

“So I guess me coming to this stage, I just want to show to all the little kids out there if you just want to be authentically yourself, you can be. You don’t need to be afraid to be that.”

Sheldon Riley previously appeared on The Voice Australia in 2018 and earned a spot in the final four that season. He returned to the series last year as an All-Star.

Riley has also competed on the Gold Coast to be a contender for Australia at the Eurovision Song Contest.

America’s Got Talent is currently airing in Australia on Channel Seven. The Aussie singer’s captivating performance is expected on Australian screens in a few weeks.

Watch Sheldon Riley perform on America’s Got Talent below:

