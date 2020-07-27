WATCH: Aussie queer web sitcom ‘Ding Dong I’m Gay’ drops online

Two gay cousins fall for the same man in new Aussie queer web series Ding Dong I’m Gay, streaming this month on YouTube.

The series is based on Spencer’s 2018 shorts of the same name, that now have almost 3 million views.

In the series, it’s six years since high-functioning neurotic Cameron came out and moved to Sydney. Unfortunately, his dreams of elite parties and jaw-lined boyfriends have flatlined.

However he’s determined to pin down his almost-boyfriend Jack. He’s also out to prove he’s an all-knowing gay guru to his newly-out country cousin Toby, who’s just moved from Yass.

Cameron mentors Toby on everything from how to bottom to proper hook-up strategy. While Toby’s naive country charm makes him an instant hit, Cameron’s insecurities soon threaten to drive a wedge between them.

The first two episodes of Ding Dong I’m Gay‘s first season arrived on YouTube to watch for free this month. The show’s subsequent episodes will arrive weekly.

Tim Spencer created, wrote, produces and stars in the queer web series with a team of talented locals.

“I’m excited to release the series, but I’m also quietly panicking about being naked on the internet,” Spencer said.

Ding Dong I’m Gay has also scored support from Screen Australia and Screen NSW.

“[After] a series of crazy challenges to bring this story to life, I couldn’t be prouder of the team who made it,” he said.

“I hope that our story of two characters finding a sense of connection and belonging in a lonely city resonates with a big audience.”

Watch Ding Dong I’m Gay on the show’s official YouTube channel here.

