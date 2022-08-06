Watch: Aubrey Haive “That runway put me in the bottom”

Week two of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under has seen the second queen sashay away, Aubrey Haive popped by to talk to Michael James about her time on the show.

In a wide-ranging interview, she reflects on whether she should have gone home, what happened on that runway and who she would have played for Snatch Game.

Aubrey Haive

When 25-year-old Aubrey Haive walked into the workroom of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under she was one of the youngest and least experienced queens.

With less than a year of drag experience under her belt, she strutted into the workroom with all the confidence of a seasoned queen.

Sadly despite a strong performance and some sickening looks, it was time for Aubrey Haive to sashay away from Drag Race Down Under.

While she’s disappointed to be going home so soon she’s definitely upbeat about her experience.

“Absolutely! I’m very lucky to have even gotten on so I’m stoked!”

While Aubrey Haive had studied acting, she wasn’t quite ready for the drama that kicked off this week’s episode.

“I don’t think we needed that,” she said of her drama with Minnie Cooper.

“I hadn’t said anything about her look, I didn’t do any shady stuff to her, although it looks like I might have I didn’t.”

“It just wasn’t that big of a deal. Once we talked it out which was great to do we just both realized that we were both acting out because we were just really stressed out in that moment.”

“It was literally just that runway that put me in the bottom”

After clearing the air Aubrey Haive found herself in a challenge that she felt was going to excel at.

Reflecting back on the episode she did not expect to land in the bottom.

“Absolutely not! And I’m saying that even having not seen the episode.”

“Like I know what I actually did in the room. So do the other queens and some of the stuff I did didn’t make it to air.”

“I was so surprised! I was asking the other girls and I was like ‘did I do bad like what happened?’ and they were like no you were really really good and so we were all just a bit confused.”

Ultimately it was a fumbled runway that sent Aubrey Haive home. But it was a concept that perhaps had a little too much detail.

“I mean get a magnifying glass up to find anything else I did badly. I think it was literally just that runway that put me in the bottom.”

When her purse opened on the runway, spilling the contents everywhere it seemed like an accident to some. Aubrey reveals this was not the case.

“All of that was meant to happen.”

“No, I had that all set up. I made the bag perfectly so that when it opened they would fall out. Like all of that was meant to happen.”

“The only thing was the wings, they were the issue but yeah everything else was all meant to happen.”

With so much to prepare for going into the show, there’s one thing every queen has ready, their character for Snatch Game.

And Aubrey is confident she had a strong one in the bag.

“I was gonna reprise Catherine O’Hara and do Moira but do it properly this time! It was gonna be very good!”

You can watch the complete interview with Aubrey Haive below

