Watch this trans-owned business take on the Shark Tank

Erin Spencer and Bec Cerio of Sock Drawer Heroes making their pitch to the Shark Tank judges. Photo: Network Ten.

Sydney-based gender diverse business Sock Drawer Heroes will make Australian television history on Tuesday night when they become the first trans-owned business to pitch an idea to the Shark Tank judges on Channel 10.

The show features a panel of wealthy investors who listen to entrepreneurs pitch businesses or products they wish to develop.

This season’s “Sharks” include Sabri Suby of King Kong Digital Marketing Agency, Catriona Wallace of Responsible Metaverse Alliance, Davie Fogarty of Davie Group, Showpo’s Jane Lu and Robert Herjavec of Herjavec Group.

The investors who appear on the show are paid for their participation but invest their own money in any deals that they make.

A 2018 investigation by Fairfax journalists revealed that during the 2017 season, fifty pitches to the judges resulted in twenty-seven on-screen deals, of which only four investment deals were actually closed outside of the show.

Sock Drawer Heroes began in 2018 as a business that owners Erin Spencer and Bec Cerio ran out of their home, before expanding to a physical storefront in Petersham in Sydney’s Inner West.

In 2022, Spencer and Cerio were recognised for their contribution to the LGBTIQA+ community in NSW when they won the Business category at last year’s ACON Honour Awards.

Earlier this year Sock Drawer Heroes launched an inclusive range of locally made binders that are also sensory friendly for people with sensory sensitivities.

Sock Drawer Heroes’ binders size range goes from XXS to 5 XL and come in a diverse range of skin tones.

The fifth season of Shark Tank premiered on Network Ten on 29 August after a five-year hiatus and Tuesday night’s episode will be the final in this year’s season.

You can watch tomorrow night’s season finale here when it is released online: www.10play.com.au/shark-tank

To find out more about Sock Draw Heroes’ range of products go to to www.sockdrawerheroes.com