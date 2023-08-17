Entertainment

Warrior Nun: Cancelled sapphic series to return as film trilogy

Sarah Davison
Warrior Nun renewal
After a fan-led campaign saved Warrior Nun from cancellation, it has now been revealed that the series will return in the form of a film trilogy.

Warrior Nun follows a group of nuns who train teenage girls to fight demons. The show grew a legion of dedicated fans, largely fuelled by a slow-burn sapphic romance between Ava Silva and Sister Beatrice.

After Netflix cancelled the show after two seasons, fans responded quickly- launching the #SaveWarriorNun campaign to petition for a third season.

Their dedication has now been rewarded, with the latest announcement from the show’s executive producer Dean English promising fans a whole lot more than one more season.

 

In a Youtube video, English told fans that the series would be reimagined in to a “trilogy of motion pictures”.

“I am very happy to announce that Warrior Nun is coming back as a trilogy of motion pictures. Once again, a trilogy of feature films. Three,” he said.

“I need to start by thanking all of you loyal fans. It’s because of you and your incredible energy that we keep pushing forward to make these stories. You make it all worthwhile. So thank you so much for your continued support.”

Due to the ongoing Hollywood strikes, English admitted that he couldn’t make any further announcements. However, he teased that the series may even be expanded beyond a film trilogy.

“Some may ask, ‘Does this perhaps infer that there’s going to be a universe being launched of Warrior Nun, which could expand into films and TV series following characters that we already know?’ The answer to that question is yes. And there will be more details in the future.”

Warrior Nun fans react to film trilogy announcement

The dedicated fandom have taken to social media to celebrate the news, which has cemented the power of fan-led campaigns.

