Warrior Nun: Cancelled sapphic series to return as film trilogy

After a fan-led campaign saved Warrior Nun from cancellation, it has now been revealed that the series will return in the form of a film trilogy.

Warrior Nun follows a group of nuns who train teenage girls to fight demons. The show grew a legion of dedicated fans, largely fuelled by a slow-burn sapphic romance between Ava Silva and Sister Beatrice.

After Netflix cancelled the show after two seasons, fans responded quickly- launching the #SaveWarriorNun campaign to petition for a third season.

Their dedication has now been rewarded, with the latest announcement from the show’s executive producer Dean English promising fans a whole lot more than one more season.

In a Youtube video, English told fans that the series would be reimagined in to a “trilogy of motion pictures”.

READ MORE: Straight viewer confused by Red White & Royal Blue’s gay sex scene

“I am very happy to announce that Warrior Nun is coming back as a trilogy of motion pictures. Once again, a trilogy of feature films. Three,” he said.

“I need to start by thanking all of you loyal fans. It’s because of you and your incredible energy that we keep pushing forward to make these stories. You make it all worthwhile. So thank you so much for your continued support.”

Due to the ongoing Hollywood strikes, English admitted that he couldn’t make any further announcements. However, he teased that the series may even be expanded beyond a film trilogy.

“Some may ask, ‘Does this perhaps infer that there’s going to be a universe being launched of Warrior Nun, which could expand into films and TV series following characters that we already know?’ The answer to that question is yes. And there will be more details in the future.”

Warrior Nun fans react to film trilogy announcement

The dedicated fandom have taken to social media to celebrate the news, which has cemented the power of fan-led campaigns.

Actual depiction of the Warrior Nun Fandom watching the minutes trickle down #WarriorNunSaved #WarriorNun

pic.twitter.com/5myzGrmdDT — Ezzy ⚔️❤️‍🔥⚔️ (@RealistIslander) August 16, 2023

WE ARE GOING TO SEE THEM ON THE BIG SCREEN!!! AVATRICE !!! AND GET THREE MOVIES!!! WERE GOING TO GET INTERVIEWS AND PROMO FILM PREMIERES AND DVD RELEASES WITH A WARRIOR NUN UNIVERSE?! OH MY GOD #WarriorNunSaved pic.twitter.com/nKIr4vtdIb — Bobbie #WarriorNunSaved (@karensmyidol) August 16, 2023

warrior nun coming back with 3 movies after being cancelled by netflix…LETS GO LESBIANSSSSS pic.twitter.com/JJAltofIhf — bea (@zwanheda) August 16, 2023

SEXY NUNS WITH GUNS ON A BIG SCREEN HERE WE GOOOOO#WarriorNunSaved #WarriorNun pic.twitter.com/bYUTiHeT5n — Sunflower | Ma🌻 (@sapphic_maelle) August 16, 2023

this win is not only for warrior nun, but also for all the sapphic shows out there that got cancelled. it’s time to show we deserve representation, that we matter, and that we deserve to be heard warrior nun is back, but so should many other shows go be loud#WarriorNun — giù? gui? gg?🍂||😮‍💨alba baptista defence squad (@giulswannacry) August 16, 2023

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.