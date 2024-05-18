Warnings of attacks by anti-LGBTQIA+ groups in June

US officials warn that anti-LGBTQIA+ terror groups may attempt to attack LGBTQIA+ events around the world during Pride Month in June.

The State Department warned US citizens abroad to “exercise increased caution”.

“Stay alert in locations frequented by tourists, including Pride celebrations.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Homeland Security issued a similar advisory a week before.

“Foreign terrorist organizations or supporters may seek to exploit increased gatherings associated with the upcoming June 2024 Pride Month.”

During Pride Month 2016, a man inspired by IS ideology shot dead 49 people and wounded 53 more at Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

Among others, mass shootings took place in Colorada and Oslo in 2022.

The Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation reported at least 145 incidents of anti-LGBTQ violence, harassment and vandalism during Pride Month in 2023. That included the arrest of three IS sympathisers for attempting to attack a 2023 Pride parade in Vienna, Austria.

Anti-LGBTQIA+ groups in Australia

In Australia, Pride events and other gatherings by the LGBTQIA+ communities have increasingly come under attack from far-right anti-LGBTQIA+ groups.

Far-right Christian and Islamic groups alike have both shown a willingness to disrupt community events. The involvement of Neo-Nazi groups and their increased cooperation with TERF groups have increased concern among local LGBTQIA+ activist groups.

