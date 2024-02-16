NSW

Warning over dangerous high dose MDMA pills in Sydney

Images: Pexels, NSW Health

Dangerous ecstasy pills containing around twice the average dose of MDMA are circulating in Sydney as Mardi Gras season begins.

The pills have been spotted in a couple of colours and are a skull shape with a “MYBRAND” logo on the back (pictured above).

The tablets found were pink-orange and blue and contained 181 to 216 mg of MDMA. That’s a lot, and high doses have caused serious illnesses and even deaths in NSW.

In a warning this week, NSW Health said a pill’s appearance does not reliably indicate what’s in it.

They’re urging you not to take multiple or higher-dose pills. Don’t mix them with other stimulant drugs, or take them in hot environments like festivals.

Dr Darren Roberts from the NSW Poisons Information Centre said MDMA quantities in a tablet or capsule “can vary a lot, even within the same batch”.

“Hot environments, such as at music festivals, increase the risk of harm from MDMA,” he said.

“Taking a break from dancing, seeking shade, and drinking water are important measures to reduce the risk of overheating.

“It is very important to remember, if you or a friend has taken drugs and feel unwell, you won’t get into trouble for seeking medical care.

“If you or a friend feels unwell, please seek help immediately by calling triple-zero.”

Keep each other safe out there

LGBTQIA+ health organisation ACON also shared the high-dose pill warning as Mardi Gras season kicks off in Sydney.

“As we head into the Mardi Gras period, share this alert with your friends and community to keep each other safe,” ACON said.

“Follow harm reduction advice, know the risks and signs of overdose, and dial 000 if you or someone you know is at risk.

“Look out for each other out there.”

 

Jordan Hirst

Jordan Hirst is an experienced journalist and content creator with a career spanning over a decade at QNews. Since 2012, the Brisbane local has covered an enormous range of topics and subjects in-depth affecting the LGBTIQA+ community, both in Australia and overseas. Today, the Brisbane-based journalist covers everything from current affairs, politics and health to sport and entertainment.

