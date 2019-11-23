Want more of Arthur and Guillaume’s dance against homophobia?

Last week, two dancer/acrobats received a standing ovation from the audience at the auditions for France has Incredible Talent. Guillaume and Arthur also won the hearts of all four judges for their ‘dance against homophobia’.

The pair danced to Jeff Buckley’s version of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah. They told the judges before their routine that the performance had a theme.

“We are going to present you a number against homophobia.”

They then gave a sublime performance which culminated with a tender kiss.

Together for four years, the couple both work for Cirque Éloize, a contemporary circus company based in Quebec, Canada.

And it turns out, for those of us who can’t get enough of the dancers, there’s a fabulous earlier filmed version of their routine.

The visuals are sumptuous and there are a few changes but we’ll leave you to discover those for yourself.

Performed for the cameras in a church, the film won the Public Choice Award at the Festival du Film Lesbien Gay Bi Trans de Polychromes earlier this year.

HALLELUJAH – A Circus/Queer Film [Gay Love, Hate & Religion.]

Perhaps the beauty of the piece is best summed up by one of the 3,511 comments on the YouTube video.

“It’s not pride month anymore.

“I’m not gay, but damn I cried watching this.

“I hope the whole situation gets better in the future for all you beautiful LGBT peeps. Love you all!”

Another commenter answered people questioning the use of the church for the film.

“A lot of people are questioning why they would dance on an altar in such unmodest clothing.

“First, most dance attire is tight to the body due to the fact that dancing requires the ability to move your limbs freely.

“Second, the dance isn’t sexual, none of the behaviors shown in this video were inherently sexual in any manner. All of the movements were those of love and admiration.

“And 3rd, I don’t know about other churches, but in my church the stage in the altar is a place of communication and expression. A place to talk to your fellow congregation and God.

“I think this dance was a beautiful representation of two men infatuated with each other and God. I see no misuse of religion, only two Faithful Men who found their soulmates in each other.”

