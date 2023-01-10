Walk That F*cking Duck: Anetra’s iconic Drag Race debut goes viral

RuPaul’s Drag Race kicked off it’s 15th season with a huge double-episode premier, and one name is on everyone’s lips.

“A-N-E-T-R-A. Six letters and three vowels,” as the season 15 contestant introduced herself during her talent-show number.

Anetra went on to ‘duck-walk’ across the entire mainstage, before shattering wooden planks in a jump-kick. All the while, lip-syncing along to her own hilariously campy original song.

The Pinay queen not only won the challenge for her incredible Tae Kwan Do extravaganza abilities, but delivered something never-done-before to the mainstage.

This feat alone is pretty remarkable in the context and history of Drag Race’s endlessly multiplying franchises and spin-off series.

For this reason, fans and fellow contestants alike have been going wild for Anetra on social media.

‘One of the best talent shows ever’

Former Drag Race contestants were quick to praise the queen for her iconic performance.

“Remember when I warned y’all that Anetra was that b*tch?” Season 14 contestant Kornbread said on Twitter.

Season 14 winner, Willow Pill added that Anetra “deserves a Nobel Prize”.

Remember when I warned y’all that Anetra was that bitch? — Demoria (@kornbreadTMFS) January 7, 2023

Takeaways from the first episode: -I would light myself on fire for Sasha

-Sugar and Spice are my children

-Mistress is bringing back being a cunt

-Anetra deserves a Nobel Prize — Willow Pill (@WillowPillQueen) January 8, 2023

Anetra’s showcasing of her martial arts skills also sent fans reeling:

Probably the best talent show ever on rpdr — Ren Mamamiya (@RenMamamiya_) January 8, 2023

While celebs such as Kesha and Pablo Vittar also filled the Anetra’s comment section with love and praise.

“Good GOD QUEEN SHE WAS HUNGRY N ATE IT ALLLLL UP BREAKFAST. AND. LUNCH,” Kesha commented.

“u GOT it,” said Pablo.

Meanwhile, make-up brand giant Maybelline simply commented, “ate”.

Duck-walking to the crown?

Safe to say, Anetra is clearly one to keep an eye on this season.

Could the queen join the ranks of winners such as Sharon Needles, Violet Chachki, Symone, The Vivienne and Krystal Versace, who all won the very first Maxi-Challenge?

Maybe! If the hype is to be believed, this queen seems like she’s only just began her ascent.

Or, in the wise words of RuPaul:

“Anetra has quacked the code.”

