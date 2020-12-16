Wagga Wagga’s regional Mardi Gras set to go ahead in 2021

The team behind Wagga Mardi Gras in regional New South Wales is determined to see the pride festival return in the new year.

Earlier this year, the escalating COVID-19 pandemic forced organiser Holly Conroy to cancel the second annual Wagga Wagga festival’s events, just hours before they started.

But now Holly is determined to bring it back in the new year.

Under New South Wales’ current coronavirus restrictions, the popular street parade won’t go ahead.

However 3000 tickets are on sale now for a celebratory fair day in the Victory Memorial Gardens next March.

“There will be dancing, there will be food, there’ll be bar facilities as well as the information stalls,” she told The Daily Advertiser.

The ticket limit is based on New South Wales’ current event restrictions. Tickets won’t be available to purchase at the gate.

“Because there is only a limited number of tickets available I would suggest people get in quick,” Holly said.

“This will be the first event that’s really back up and running, especially in this area. I think people will want to jump on board.”

Wagga Mardi Gras capacity may increase if restrictions ease

Holly Conroy founded the festival in Wagga Wagga in 2019, in a first for her region.

That inaugural event drew around a quarter of the town’s 54,000 residents to the main street.

Holly said if NSW eases restrictions further by next March they can have greater capacity and reintroduce the street parade.

“I’m highly optimistic that come mid-January, the government will ease restrictions even more, so we can put on even more of an event,” she said.

Regardless, Holly said the festival is a much-needed relief and “reason to celebrate again” after a tough 2020 for the community.

Wagga Mardi Gras is on again on March 13, 2021. Tickets are available from the website here.

