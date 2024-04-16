WA finally moves to reform Australia’s worst gender laws

The Western Australian government will introduce a bill to parliament this week to reform gender recognition laws in the state, which remain some of the worst in Australia.

WA is the only Australian jurisdiction to still rely on a Gender Reassignment Board. The board comprises a panel of doctors and psychologists who decide if a trans person can legally change their gender. Advocates describe this process as slow, expensive and cruel.

In recent years, the Board has been inactive for periods of time. This created a backlog of applications and trapped numerous trans folk in legal limbo.

This week, the WA government will finally put forward a bill to abolish the Board. Instead, gender recognition would move to the Registry of Births, Deaths and Marriages, similar to the rest of the country.

Under the proposal, transgender people who want to change their gender will no longer require surgery to do so. Western Australia and New South Wales are the only two Australian states still with that requirement.

However, the WA government would still require a supporting statement from a doctor or psychologist.

“Everyone deserves the respect and dignity of being recognised as themselves, to have their legal identity align with their lived identity,” Premier Roger Cook (pictured below) said.

“These important reforms will mean that trans and gender-diverse members of our community will no longer be required to undergo gender-affirming surgery to change their gender on their birth certificate.

“[This removes] the outdated barriers that deny people identity documents that accurately reflect their gender.”

‘Trapped in an outdated system’

LGBTQIA+ advocates have criticised the government’s years-long delays in updating Western Australia’s outdated gender laws.

Rainbow Futures spokesperson Stevie Lane said in November that WA continued to lag behind the rest of the country.

“People born in WA are trapped in an outdated system that still requires them to prove who they are in front of a board,” Steve said.

“For me, as a non-binary person, it’s a system that doesn’t even acknowledge my existence.

“Right now, there are hundreds of people across the state who are living in limbo.”

At a rally calling for change last year, WA trans woman Andrea described the Gender Recognition Board process as humiliating and arduous.

“I’ve known who I am since I was four. And since I have known who I am, other people have owned my identity, my body, my expression of myself, and my legitimacy as a human being,” she said.

“Through my journey of transition, to become the woman that I’ve always been, I’ve had to go to doctors, to psychiatrists, and ask them for permission to exist.”

To apply to the Gender Reassignment Board, Andrea said, a trans person must “gather together documents from a whole range of people.”

“From medical practitioners, from psychologists, from family, from friends, from anyone that the board thinks are important,” she said.

“Who is the one person in the process that is not asked to provide any testimony to the board?

“Me, the person making the application, the woman who has to go there and beg to have her gender recognised.”

