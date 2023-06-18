WA Drag Storytime supporters drown out protesters with gay anthems

A few hundred LGBTQIA+ supporters have outnumbered and drowned out opponents of a Perth library’s Drag Storytime.

Drag artist Cougar Morrison hosted the all-ages book-reading event at Maylands Library on Saturday. The event booked out weeks in advance.

But opponents targeted the Drag Storytime in the lead-up, sending hateful messages to those involved and vowing to protest on Saturday.

The Storytime event itself ultimately went ahead, but earlier than originally scheduled for safety.

Photos show the group of protesters waving placards with religious messages and “groomer” slurs, as well as Pauline Hanson’s One Nation signs set up on the grass.

But the LGBTQIA+ supporters “easily outnumbered the protesters ten to one” and drowned them out with queer anthems, OUTinPerth reported.

Local group Rainbow Rebellion WA mobilised counter-protesters. They encouraged people to bring “their party vibes and drown them out with our Pride”.

“When the far-right came to our suburb to try to shut down a Drag Storytime event hosted by the Maylands Public Library, Perth’s LGBTI+ community stood strong and fought back,” the group wrote.

“This has set an important precedent that events like this shouldn’t be shut down to appease the far-right.

“Instead, we as a community can protect our most vulnerable. We have proved that the majority of our city support the LGBTI+ community, support Drag Storytime, and support our local libraries.

“We won’t stop here. Whenever they mobilise, we will be there to confront them, to outnumber them, to prove them wrong.”

‘Everyone belongs’: Mayor backs Drag Storytime

Earlier in the week, City of Bayswater Mayor Cr Filomena Piffaretti backed the Drag Storytime event.

“All our Storytime sessions encourage early literacy and a love of books,” she said.

“The Drag Queen Storytime sessions promote inclusiveness and recognise the diversity that exists in our community.

“One of the City’s core values is respect and we will not tolerate hate speech directed at our staff, performers or library users.

“The City of Bayswater is a place where everyone belongs.”

