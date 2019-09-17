W Hotel hosting party at the Wet Deck

This weekend, W Hotel is showing its pride in conjunction with The Raw Entertainment at the venue’s Wet Deck.

As Pride month rides strong throughout September, with the Pride March and official Pride Fair Day on Saturday 21st, one of Brisbane’s most luxurious venues is opening its elevator doors for a celebration like no other.

The day following Fair Day, Sunday 22nd September, W Hotel in conjunction with The Raw Entertainment will host an exclusive Pride party. The party is at the venue’s rooftop riverside oasis, Wet Deck.

From 12pm-6pm, on-hand entertainment will flow freely as this first-of-its-kind event celebrates all thing Pride.

DJ Zida Gray and GoGo Dancers

DJ Zida Gray and also a swag of GoGo dancers will get the party started.

The Raw Entertainment’s founder Rah Nelson told QNews he previously worked across a diverse range of industries and cultures. His experience across a landscape of health, entertainment, and fashion will culminate at the event. Further, he aims to bring together those that believe in love without limits.

“I want to bring that international flavour seen in Las Vegas and LA and bring that to Brisbane. Everyone should be free to love who they want. Therefore, I want to create a space, a venue, that reflects that.”

With an Ibiza-inspired soundtrack to accompany your Sunday finest attire, this Pride event promises to be this season’s hottest invite.

Your dancefloor mojo will go on overdrive. This fabulous flesh fest of fly guys and girls spans across one of the most incredible venues in the country looking over the Brisbane River and city lights.

Chillax on the wet deck with a cocktail in your hand while you dance the Ibiza inspired tunes with gogo dancers, pumping and the crowd in celebration mode.

Tickets are available through Moshtix

