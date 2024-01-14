Screen

Vs The World Aussie rumours prove right

vs The World Series 2! hannah conda

Rumour spread recently about the inclusion of a particular Aussie queen in Drag Race UK vs The World Series 2, and it’s proved true. Australia’s Hannah Conda will compete against queens from the UK and across the world.

Hannah Conda originally appeared on Drag Race Down Under Season Two, placing as runner-up to Spankie Jackzon.

The Vs The World spinoff series sees queens from various Drag Race franchises compete from another chance at a title. The UK and Canada both previously hosted their own season. Northern Ireland’s Blu Hydrangea took out the first UK series, with Ra’jah O’Hara of the USA triumphing in Canada.

Season Two of Drag Race UK vs the World will see four previous UK contestants battling for the hometown win:  Gothy Kendoll (season 1), Tia Kofi (season 2), Choriza May (season 3),  and Jonbers (season 4). The international challengers are Keta Minaj (Holland), La Grande Dame (France), Arantxa Castilla-La Mancha (Spain), Marina Summers (Philippines), Mayhem Miller and Scarlet Envy (USA) and Australia’s Hannah Conda.

 

