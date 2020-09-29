Voting opens for Brisbane’s Trans Community Awards 2020

Voting has opened for nominees in the fifth annual Trans Community Awards, recognising and celebrating Queensland’s trans, gender diverse and non-binary communities.
Each year, the Trans Community Awards recognise the work and achievements of activists, groups, events and allies to the local trans, gender diverse, non-binary, brotherboy and sistergirl communities.
The event is organised by Queensland group Many Genders, One Voice (MGOV). The group consists of volunteers from different support services and social groups, as well as community members and allies.
MGOV are holding the 2020 ceremony virtually on November 15 due to COVID-19, with Zoom registration essential. Find out more at the website. The ceremony is part of Brisbane’s rescheduled Pride Month celebrations in November.
Each November, Trans Awareness Week is recognised to raise visibility of transgender and gender non-conforming people, as well as address the issues the communities face.
The week includes the Transgender Day of Remembrance, held every year since 1999 to honor the memory of those suffering transphobia and those lost to anti-trans violence.
To get your votes in for the 2020 Trans Community Awards, visit the website here. Voting closes November 1.
See the full list of Trans Community Awards nominees below:
Trans Activist/Advocate of the Year
Samson Naylor
Annabelle Oxley
Jesse Jones
Jade Mirabito
Rebecca Bateman
Evie Ryder
Fran Mulcahy
Naavikaran
Non-Binary Activist/Advocate of the Year
Navin Jayasekera
Petra Jade
Rae White
River Capra
Billie Stimpson
Rural Trans Activist/Advocate of the Year
Sharm Giles
Zee Parks
Max Mackenzie
Kelly Jones
Emily Wells
Young Trans Person of the Year
Theresa-John Jones
Nina Laksada
Aiden McWhirter
Lucien Robertson
Service Provider of the Year
Bodysync Co.
Open Doors Youth Service
Respect Inc
QSpace
Queensland Children’s Hospital (QCH) Gender Service
Royal Brisbane & Women’s Hospital (RBWH) Gender Clinic
Medical/Health Professional of the Year
Dr Graham Nielsen
Dr. Fiona Bisshop
Dr Arun Menon
Dr. Stuart Aitken
Ally Of The Year
Fanny Barlow
Natasha Turner
Belinda Birtles
Rhondda Lewis
Jenny Cooper
Trans Group of the Year
Gold Coast Trans & Non-Binary Group
Many Genders One Voice Far North Queensland (MGOV FNQ)
Queensland Transgender Network
Wendybird
Jellybeans
Australian Transgender Support Association of Queensland (ATSAQ)
Tea Time
Event of the Year
Gold Coast Trans & Non-Binary Community BBQs
ATSAQ Christmas Luncheon
International Non-Binary Day (INBD)
ATSAQ Monthly Luncheons
Wendybird regular events
