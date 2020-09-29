Events

Voting opens for Brisbane’s Trans Community Awards 2020

queensland trans community awards trans awards 2019 sportsman hotel transgender non-binary
Photo: Jordan Hirst

Voting has opened for nominees in the fifth annual Trans Community Awards, recognising and celebrating Queensland’s trans, gender diverse and non-binary communities.

Each year, the Trans Community Awards recognise the work and achievements of activists, groups, events and allies to the local trans, gender diverse, non-binary, brotherboy and sistergirl communities.

Advertisements

The event is organised by Queensland group Many Genders, One Voice (MGOV). The group consists of volunteers from different support services and social groups, as well as community members and allies.

MGOV are holding the 2020 ceremony virtually on November 15 due to COVID-19, with Zoom registration essential. Find out more at the website. The ceremony is part of Brisbane’s rescheduled Pride Month celebrations in November.

Each November, Trans Awareness Week is recognised to raise visibility of transgender and gender non-conforming people, as well as address the issues the communities face.

The week includes the Transgender Day of Remembrance, held every year since 1999 to honor the memory of those suffering transphobia and those lost to anti-trans violence.

To get your votes in for the 2020 Trans Community Awards, visit the website here. Voting closes November 1.

See the full list of Trans Community Awards nominees below:

Trans Activist/Advocate of the Year

Samson Naylor
Annabelle Oxley
Jesse Jones
Jade Mirabito
Rebecca Bateman
Evie Ryder
Fran Mulcahy
Naavikaran

Non-Binary Activist/Advocate of the Year

Navin Jayasekera
Petra Jade
Rae White
River Capra
Billie Stimpson

Rural Trans Activist/Advocate of the Year

Sharm Giles
Zee Parks
Max Mackenzie
Kelly Jones
Emily Wells

Young Trans Person of the Year

Advertisements

Theresa-John Jones
Nina Laksada
Aiden McWhirter
Lucien Robertson

Service Provider of the Year

Bodysync Co.
Open Doors Youth Service
Respect Inc
QSpace
Queensland Children’s Hospital (QCH) Gender Service
Royal Brisbane & Women’s Hospital (RBWH) Gender Clinic

Medical/Health Professional of the Year

Dr Graham Nielsen
Dr. Fiona Bisshop
Dr Arun Menon
Dr. Stuart Aitken

Ally Of The Year

Fanny Barlow
Natasha Turner
Belinda Birtles
Rhondda Lewis
Jenny Cooper

Trans Group of the Year

Gold Coast Trans & Non-Binary Group
Many Genders One Voice Far North Queensland (MGOV FNQ)
Queensland Transgender Network
Wendybird
Jellybeans
Australian Transgender Support Association of Queensland (ATSAQ)
Tea Time

Event of the Year

Gold Coast Trans & Non-Binary Community BBQs
ATSAQ Christmas Luncheon
International Non-Binary Day (INBD)
ATSAQ Monthly Luncheons
Wendybird regular events

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Related Posts

brisbane queensland dj andy stephens
mature age men 25th anniversary photo
anti-bullying pack
brisbane pride festival fair day
the equality project better together 2022 national conference lgbtiq cairns port douglas
vollie lavont queensland police proud to stand with you