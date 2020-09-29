Voting opens for Brisbane’s Trans Community Awards 2020

Voting has opened for nominees in the fifth annual Trans Community Awards, recognising and celebrating Queensland’s trans, gender diverse and non-binary communities.

Each year, the Trans Community Awards recognise the work and achievements of activists, groups, events and allies to the local trans, gender diverse, non-binary, brotherboy and sistergirl communities.

The event is organised by Queensland group Many Genders, One Voice (MGOV). The group consists of volunteers from different support services and social groups, as well as community members and allies.

MGOV are holding the 2020 ceremony virtually on November 15 due to COVID-19, with Zoom registration essential. Find out more at the website. The ceremony is part of Brisbane’s rescheduled Pride Month celebrations in November.

Each November, Trans Awareness Week is recognised to raise visibility of transgender and gender non-conforming people, as well as address the issues the communities face.

The week includes the Transgender Day of Remembrance, held every year since 1999 to honor the memory of those suffering transphobia and those lost to anti-trans violence.

To get your votes in for the 2020 Trans Community Awards, visit the website here. Voting closes November 1.

See the full list of Trans Community Awards nominees below:

Trans Activist/Advocate of the Year

Samson Naylor

Annabelle Oxley

Jesse Jones

Jade Mirabito

Rebecca Bateman

Evie Ryder

Fran Mulcahy

Naavikaran

Non-Binary Activist/Advocate of the Year

Navin Jayasekera

Petra Jade

Rae White

River Capra

Billie Stimpson

Rural Trans Activist/Advocate of the Year

Sharm Giles

Zee Parks

Max Mackenzie

Kelly Jones

Emily Wells

Young Trans Person of the Year

Theresa-John Jones

Nina Laksada

Aiden McWhirter

Lucien Robertson

Service Provider of the Year

Bodysync Co.

Open Doors Youth Service

Respect Inc

QSpace

Queensland Children’s Hospital (QCH) Gender Service

Royal Brisbane & Women’s Hospital (RBWH) Gender Clinic

Medical/Health Professional of the Year

Dr Graham Nielsen

Dr. Fiona Bisshop

Dr Arun Menon

Dr. Stuart Aitken

Ally Of The Year

Fanny Barlow

Natasha Turner

Belinda Birtles

Rhondda Lewis

Jenny Cooper

Trans Group of the Year

Gold Coast Trans & Non-Binary Group

Many Genders One Voice Far North Queensland (MGOV FNQ)

Queensland Transgender Network

Wendybird

Jellybeans

Australian Transgender Support Association of Queensland (ATSAQ)

Tea Time

Event of the Year

Gold Coast Trans & Non-Binary Community BBQs

ATSAQ Christmas Luncheon

International Non-Binary Day (INBD)

ATSAQ Monthly Luncheons

Wendybird regular events

