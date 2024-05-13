Voting opens for this year’s Queens Ball Award nominees

Brisbane Pride has revealed the list of nominees for the 63rd annual Queens Ball Awards, with voting now open ahead of the community’s night of nights next month.

The Queens Ball is the longest-running continuous LGBTQIA+ event in the world. Brisbane Pride now hosts the glitzy gala each year inside Brisbane City Hall. This year, the event is back on June 29, 2024 with costume planning well underway for this year’s theme of “Our History, Our Future”.

Each year, the Queens Ball honours numerous individuals, organisations and groups with awards for contributions to Queensland’s LGBTQIA+ community.

“As we celebrate the vibrancy and achievements of our community, the Queen’s Ball Awards offer a platform to acknowledge the outstanding individuals and groups who have made significant contributions,” Brisbane Pride said.

“It’s an opportunity to shine a light on those who lead with love, fight for equality, and inspire through their actions.”

List of Queens Ball Award nominees

On Monday Brisbane Pride published the list of nominees and opened voting for the fourteen award categories this year:

First Nations Leadership and Engagement Award

Young Achievement Award

Activist of the Year

Ally of the Year

Community Social Group

Volunteer of the Year

Community Sporting Group

Artist of the Year

Community Support Group

DJ of the Year

Drag Performer of the Year

Performer of the Year

Event of the Year

Venue of the Year

The list of nominees and their bios is available at the Brisbane Pride website and voting is now open until June 9, 2024.

The Queens Ball awards are a chance to celebrate those “who embody the spirit of our community” and “whose efforts and accomplishments deserve to be recognised.”

“The categories span across various fields of advocacy, artistry, volunteerism, and more. Every nomination counts in celebrating the heroes of our community,” Brisbane Pride said.

“Let’s come together to recognise and honour the pillars of our vibrant community.”

All the winners will be announced at the 63nd Queens Ball at Brisbane City Hall on June 29, 2024. Tickets are on sale now.

