Voting is now open for the Queens Ball Virtual Awards 2020

Brisbane Pride has opened voting for this year’s 59th Annual Queens Ball Virtual Awards.

The Queens Ball is the longest-running LGBTIQ event in the world. Next month, the event will move online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brisbane Pride President Rebecca Johnson told QNews.com.au the committee determined the event must still go ahead.

“For 59 years, the Queens Ball has celebrated the diversity, inclusion, and resilience of our communities,” Johnson said.

“It is essential we continue that glorious tradition even in the face of possibly the biggest crisis of our lifetime.

“If it is at all possible to hold the event at Brisbane City Hall later this year, we will certainly do that. But in the meantime, this virtual event ensures our communities have the opportunity to celebrate probably their most cherished tradition.”

This year there are four awards for our community heroes: Activist of the Year, Community Social Group of the Year, Community Support Group of the Year and Drag Performer of the Year.

The four Activist of the Year nominees are intersex advocate Alex David, trans and disability advocate Annabelle Oxley, suicide prevention project officer Ged Farmer and LGBTIQ+ international student advocate Louise Kane.

The Queens Ball Virtual Awards will stream live on Saturday, June 27 from 7pm AEST. QNews.com.au is also planning an Isolation Costume Ball on Facebook Live on the night.

Voting for the Queens Ball nominees is open until June 6 on the Brisbane Pride website.

See all the 2020 Queens Ball Virtual Awards nominees below:

Activist of the Year

Alex David

Annabelle Oxley

Ged Farmer

Louise Kane

Community Social Group of the Year

2 Spirits Program, Queensland Council for LGBTI Health

Boot Co Brisbane

Brisbane Bi Network

Brisbane Pride Choir

Brisbears

QPAH (Queensland Pups and Handlers)

Wendybird

Community Support Group of the Year

Diverse Voices

LGBTI Legal Service

Many Genders One Voice

Open Doors Youth Service

Qspace + Qplus

Rainbow Hub

Drag Performer of the Year

Bebe Gunn

Diamond Good-Rim

Henny Spaghetti

Justine Deeva

Katya Lou-King

Lady Saint Diva

Luna Thicc

Mandy Moobs

Martini Ice

Shaniqua T-Bone

Tina Bikki

Veritee

Vollie LaVont

